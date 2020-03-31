Experts nail down what is considered an ‘essential’ construction project

(WBNG) -- While contractors are considered essential by New York State, the Southern Tier Home Builders and Remodelers Association says there are strict limits on the work that you can have done.

Donna Ciancio, Executive Officer of the association says there are just two categories of work that are allowed to continue including partially finished projects that are a safety hazard.

"If you have a project that is essential to secure then that work must be done and the building secured," she said.

The exception also includes emergency repairs such as roof leaks and broken pipes that can put the homeowner in danger if not repaired. Experts say that the work must be done with one contractor on the site and once the building is safe work must stop.

"If there's an active leaking room, a pipe break we can get somebody right out there to get that taken care of," said Tom Shelp of Peranich and Shelp Construction. "but we can only have one skilled tradesman on a job to get it to a safe environment and then we've got to abandon it," he said.

If you do need to get work done Ciancio recommends doing research before choosing a contractor. You can access a list of area contractors by clicking here.