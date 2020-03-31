Garnar: Hospital used 20% of N95 masks in single weekend

Broome County March 31 coronavirus update

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the county is still in need of personal protective equipment as the number of positive cases climbs to 37.

Garnar says in a phone call with one of the county hospitals, he was informed it went through 20 percent of its N95 mask supply in one weekend.

The specific hospital was not named.

People who have extra masks can drop them off at the old Macy's building in the Oakdale Mall from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Garnar says there are 33 tests pending.

According to a map that details where confirmed cases are located in Broome County, four people recovered from the virus.

42 people are in precautionary quarantine and 141 are in mandatory quarantine.

