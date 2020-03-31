‘I’m so inspired’: Broome County non-profits create COVID-19 Community Response Fund

(WBNG) -- When times are tough, the Broome County community bands together to help out those in need.

The United Way of Broome County, the Conrad and Virginia Klee Foundation and the Community Foundation for South Central New York have partnered to create the COVID-19 Community Response Fund. This $250,000 grant program is available to local non-profits helping the community during the coronavirus crisis.

The groups said they were inspired by the organizations who were fighting to provide their services, even when they themselves were financially struggling.

Amanda McIntyre, the executive director of the Klee Foundation, said the question wasn't whether her organization should do something, but what role exactly it should play.

"Our mission is to promote the health and economic vitality of Broome County so clearly two areas that are very challenged right now," McIntyre told 12 News Tuesday. "I tell my daughter, we can do really hard things when we do them together."

The executive director of the United Way of Broome County said the best part of the program is not only the work that can be done, but how easy it is to apply.

"For organizations who want to apply, the application is online; it's all being done through the community foundation platform," LoriAnne Welch said.

Organizations can apply for grants between $5,000 and $25,000 in funding. The application process begins on April 6, and for more information click here.