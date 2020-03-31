Johnson City to enforce social distancing at parks

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The village of Johnson City says it will enforce social-distancing guidelines at its parks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The office of Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie says it has removed rims from basketball hoops, swings from swing sets and placed caution tape around playgrounds.

Village officials say they expect more people to use the parks as the weather gets warmer.

The parks remain available for use to the public but athletic areas and sporting fields are closed. They say Floral Ave Park is an exception and is not accessible.

On Monday, the city of Binghamton announced it was going discourage social gatherings at its parks.

The following is a list of guidelines when using parks:

Stay local and keep visits short

Visits should be solitary, or with small groups only

Be ready to move quickly through places where people congregate

Avoid activities where you may come in close contact with other people

Stay home if you do not feel well

Stay home if you are over 70 and or from a vulnerable population

If you arrive at a park and crowds are forming, choose a different park or return another time to visit

