Memory Maker Project seeks ‘Merry Makers’

(WBNG) -- The Memory Maker Project is calling all chit chatters to converse with seniors while they are in isolation.

"Merry Makers" don't just make phone calls; the Memory Maker Project is also looking for musicians to play on the lawns of people's homes, writers to send post cards and emails with uplifting thoughts on them, and anyone to video chat with seniors if they feel comfortable doing so. Christina Muscatello from the Memory Maker Project describes this program as "mutually beneficial" because social isolation is difficult for everyone right now.

To sign up to be a Merry Maker or to be on the receiving end, visit MemoryMakerProject.org or call 607-240-6204.