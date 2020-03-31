‘Our decisions matter’: why a Binghamton University professor says there is still hope in this pandemic

(WBNG) -- Epidemiologist and biological anthropologist at Binghamton University, Kathy Wander, says there's no reason to lose hope during this crisis, as long as we work together.

Kathy Wander is an Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Binghamton University. She says when this crisis quickly grew into a pandemic, it was scary. She says the most alarming part was the ratio of how many people were infected by one person who had the coronavirus.

"The average for influenza was estimated at one-point-three and already, that's a huge public health problem in the U.S., but two is brutal, so whatever we can do to bring that number down, is going to save lives," said Wander.

While some countries such as China have appeared to reach a peak and are seeing a somewhat downward trend, Wander says it's difficult to predict if that will be the same fate for the United States. She says every country is different in healthcare systems and how they are responding to this pandemic. However, she did say we are more guaranteed to see the same trend if we can each make the biggest impact, which involves social distancing.

"If we're successful in flattening the curve, there will be an inflection point," said Wander. "You'll start to see a little bit slower growth of the number of cases and that's what we're looking for… to keep the number of cases in line with our medical system's capacity."

Overall, Wander says none of our efforts will work unless we all do it together. She added it doesn't matter if you have symptoms or not, or if you know anyone with the virus or not, you must follow the simple rules of social distancing and washing your hands.

"Our decisions matter. We can control this," said Wander. "We just need to make the right decisions together."