TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers. 0-.05” 30% High 48 (44-50) Wind NE 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 0-.T” rain, 0-T” snow Low 34 (30-36) Wind NE Calm-5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and snow showers. Periods of partly cloudy. 0-T” 20% High 46 (44-48) Wind NE becoming NW 5-10 mph

We'll have a repeat of the clouds and showers Tuesday. Rain accumulations will be less than what we had Monday. We'll keep a few mixed showers in the forecast tonight with a few scattered showers into Wednesday. The chance of precipitation will decrease over the next couple days.

By Thursday, we'll take the showers out of the forecast. We'll have mostly cloudy skies. Periods of partly cloudy are possible Highs will be in the upper 40s and mid 50s. This will hold into Saturday.

A cold front will approach on Sunday giving clouds and showers.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.