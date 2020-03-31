Southern Tier Tuesday’s: American Heritage Girls

(WBNG) -- American Heritage Girls is a premier national character development organization for young women that embraces Christian values and encourages family envolvement.

The American Heritage Girls is this week's recipient of a two thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding for Southern Tier Tuesday's. Their mission is to "build women of integrity through service of God, family, community, and country".

For more information, visit their website here. To find a troop, click on "Find a Troop" and type in your city/state.