Stubborn weather pattern keeps sun at bay

Tonight: Cloudy. 30% chance of a few showers or wet flakes. Wind: Calm Low: 30-35

Wednesday: Partial sun. Slight chance of a sprinkle or shower. Wind: NW 7-12 Low: 43-48

Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 7-12 Low: 27-32





Forecast Discussion:

Our stagnant weather pattern will continue tonight and last through most of the next 7 days. An upper level low lingering overhead keeps clouds and a chance of some spotty, periodic showers in the forecast tonight. There could be a few wet flakes in the higher elevations. Lows range from 30-35.

The low lingers above us Wednesday and there will be lots of dry time and real estate. The chance of a shower or sprinkle is around 20%. Highs will be in the 40s with lows overnight in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday could bring a few more peeks of sun but we still think mostly cloudy skies persist. Highs nudge up a bit into the upper 40s.

A slug of moisture from a low pressure southeast of the Gulf of Maine rotates back into the area Friday. Expect more clouds and mainly dry conditions. The most likely chance of any shower activity will be northeast and into the Catskills. The chance of of precipitation is 20%. Highs climb to near 50.

The weekend looks mostly cloudy and dry to start Saturday. Highs climb into the mid 50s. Sunday, an approaching front from the west, increases the clouds and could bring a spotty shower or two. The chance of rain is 30%.

Next Monday and Tuesday remain mild with highs in the upper 50s under mainly dry conditions.