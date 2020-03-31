Trump defends extending virus guidelines as spread continues

(A.P.)- President Donald Trump is defending his decision to extend restrictive social distancing guidelines through the end of April, while bracing the nation for a coronavirus death toll that could exceed 100,000.

Trump says, "Challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days," and he says refraining from public outings is "our shared patriotic duty" during the outbreak.

The comments come a day after Trump made a dramatic course reversal and announced he would not be moving to ease the guidelines and get the economy back up and running by Easter, as he said last week he hoped to do.