Aaron Tebo – Vestal

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Vestal senior Aaron Tebo is continuing his athletic career at Binghamton University next year.

A standout player on the Golden Bears lacrosse team, Tebo has played for 12 years, and is hoping his senior season will pick up at some point.

Tebo says the team has been doing film sessions over Zoom for the time being, and while they wait to see if the spring season will happen, he shared what the past four years as a Golden Bear have been like.

"It's meant a lot. We've made it to two state semifinals, that's pretty impressive. I mean, I don't know I left it all out there I feel like but it would be really tough for me not to have a senior year."

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.