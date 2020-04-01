An average Spring day

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and snow showers. Periods of partly cloudy. 0-T” 20% High 46 (44-48) Wind NE becoming NW 5-10 G15 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Periods of partly cloudy. Low 30 (26-32) Wind NW 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy breezy. High 46 (44-48) Wind NNW 10-15 G20

A few early showers today, but dry weather will dominate. We might even get some sunshine later in the morning and early in the afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight.

During the day Thursday, we'll take the showers out of the forecast. We'll have mostly cloudy skies and it will be breezy. A strong Atlantic low will throw some clouds and a few showers our way. Clouds and scattered showers will linger into Friday.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Saturday. A cold front will approach on Sunday giving clouds and showers. We'll keep a few showers in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, the chance of precipitation will be low. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

