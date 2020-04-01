Broome County corrections officer tests positive for coronavirus, recovers

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Broome County Sheriff David Harder has confirmed with 12 News that a corrections officer has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sheriff Harder says the officer called out sick two-weeks ago. He says the officer recovered from the coronavirus but has not returned to work yet.

Harder says no other correction officers have the coronavirus.

He says three inmates have been tested for the virus. Two tests came back negative and one test is still pending.

Sheriff Harder says a few other corrections officers have been asked not to come to work due to the possibility they have been exposed to the virus. He says this is a precautionary measure.

The sheriff tells 12 News the Broome County Jail is one of the "safest places" from the virus as staff works to frequently sanitize the facility.

He says his motto has become, "wash-wash spray-spray" over the past few weeks.

