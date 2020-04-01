Broome County sees 4th death by coronavirus

Broome County April 1 coronavirus update

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the fourth death from COVID19 in the county.

The person who died was a man in his 70's, Garnar says.

Additionally, there are 41 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Broome County. Garnar says 12 of these patients are in the hospital and 19 are home.

Six people have recovered from the virus in Broome County.

There are 141 people in mandatory quarantine and 42 people in precautionary quarantine.

26 cases are pending lab results.

The county executive says they are are still looking for more personal-protective equipment.

Equipment can be dropped off at the old Macy's building in the Oakdale Mall Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Garnar also demanded that more people follow social-distancing guidelines and stay home.

