Chenango Valley Middle School students journal their lives during COVID-19 pandemic

(WBNG) -- Social studies teacher Carrie Vesci wanted to challenge her students outside the classroom. The assignment has students tracking their lives through the pandemic, all for the history books.

"I leave it pretty open. Everybody expresses themselves differently. Some people like data and writing, other people are more artistic, and other people do a mishmash of things," said Vesci.

Notes, drawings, and videos are just a few of the mediums students are using to document their lives.

"I've been just hanging out with my family, playing games with my friends, and doing school work. It's not that bad, I thought it was going to be worse than it was," said Angelo Rogers, a student in Vesci's class.

Some say staying at home has been isolating.

"Really sad and bored a lot. I'm glad I get to write in it because when I'm older, I can look at this and remember what everybody did for us," said Vesci's daughter and student, Lauren Vesci.

All students can agree however, they are ready to get back in a routine.

"I kind of miss school. It's harder to get school work done because you don't have the teacher first-hand right there," said Zach Blaise, a fellow student.

Carrie Vesci says this is a chance for students to learn a little more about themselves.

"If you take a minute to slow down and you're forced to stay within a tight unit of people, whether it's your family or whoever you're with, it brings out different sides of you and forces you to be strong when you didn't know you could be strong," said Vesci.

After the pandemic passes, students are encouraged to keep their journals to reflect on later in life.