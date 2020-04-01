Emilia Cappellett – Vestal

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Vestal soccer and lacrosse captain Emilia Cappellett will be continuing her soccer career at Elon University in the fall.

Cappellett has played on both teams since freshman year and is a four-year varsity starter. She has led both the lacrosse and soccer teams to multiple section titles and trips to state playoffs. During her four years, she has racked up a number of accomplishments. For soccer, Cappellett went All-State this past fall, and has made the All-STAC team three consecutive seasons.

For lacrosse, she made the All-metro team from 2017-2019.

'It hits me so hard, I couldn't imagine going to a different school. The environment and everything at that school is just insane, The sports games and everyone on the teams you are always put at the highest level with the best coaches and the best players for both of the sports."

