FIERY SCENE: Early morning garage fire under investigation in Colesville

COLESVILLE (WBNG)- Wednesday morning flames ripped through a garage in Colesville causing damage.

The fire happened on 644 North Rd. in Colesville. On the same property as the fire, fire crews say a house caught fire a few years ago.

A 12 News crew at the scene said they still can see smoke coming out of the garage as of 7:45 a.m.

According to the fire department there were no injuries to firefighters or people.

Officials say they don't know if anyone was home or if people live there.

The fire is still under investigation.

Stay with 12 News for further updates.