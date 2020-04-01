‘Front Steps Project’ in Broome County

(WBNG) -- A local professional photographer is offering to photograph Broome County families on the front steps of their home for no cost to her, but they must make a donation to the local CHOW (Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse).

So far, the project has raised over $1,300 for CHOW, and photographer, Kelly Mellander, hopes to keep growing that number. "I picked CHOW because so many people right now have either lost their job or they're not making paychecks," she says. "Not knowing where your next meal is going to come from is kind of scary."

Mellander's goal is to highlight the faces of the community during a time when we might not see them in public places such as a grocery store, a coffee shop, or at work and school. She also says that this project gives people in quarantine something to look forward to so they can put on 'real clothes' and do their hair and put on makeup; herself included.

To contact Kelly Mellander, visit her website or find her on Facebook by searching KL Photography NY. Click here to donate to CHOW through Kelly's GoFundMe.