Global stock markets skid as coronavirus infections soar

(AP) -- Stocks are sinking again on Wall Street as more signs piled up of the economic and physical pain being caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P 500 dropped more than 3% in Wednesday morning trading after President Donald Trump warned the country to brace for "the roughest two or three weeks we've ever had in our country."

Long-term Treasury yields sank as investors moved into safer investments.

Stocks worldwide fell following a weak reading on sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers and after big British banks cut their dividends to preserve cash.

Crude oil dipped modestly.

