Josh Stone – Windsor

WINDSOR (WBNG) - Windsor's Josh Stone is not only a star runner but also an excellent student and a leader in his Boy Scout troop.

Stone is the captain of both the Windsor Black Knights track and cross country teams. This fall, Stone made it to nationals in cross country in Portland, Oregon. His spring track season is currently on hold but Stone still remains optimistic that it can resume before the school year is over.

Next year, Stone is signed to run at Binghamton University where is sister currently runs. Off the track Stone is taking six AP courses and is on the high honor roll at Windsor. He is currently finishing his eagles project for the Boy Scouts. A lot of accomplishments for Stone, but running is where his passion truly lives.

"You know with track being somewhat of an individual sport it really hasn't been that big of a change for me because I have been able to train on my own so I know what I have to do to be able to continue to do that."

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.