Katie Shoen – Owego

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Katie Shoen is an Owego senior who is a three-sport athlete with swim, basketball and track.

Shoen has been on the varsity swim and track teams since 7th grade, and will be continuing her swim career at Division 1 Eastern Michigan University in the fall.

Shoen holds a number of school and area records for individual and relay, and has participated in the State Qualifier meet for track a number of times.

Shoen is ranked fourth in her class and is involved in many extracurricular activities. She received the Section IV Sportsmanship award at the state meet, and was nominated for the NY Positive Athlete award.

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.