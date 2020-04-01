Local woman makes signs to help out small businesses

(WBNG) -- Small businesses around the Southern Tier are taking a hit due to the coronavirus.

While some are being forced to shut their doors, others are cutting operations, only offering takeout or delivery.

"It's hitting us so hard. I mean everyone. There's so many that had to shut their doors, and the restaurants, we want to be here but so many have not been able to keep open," said Best Bagels in Town of Binghamton owner Christie Pinney.

But one local woman is doing her best to help out.

Gina Curcio came up with the idea to plant yellow signs around town reading, 'Open for takeout and delivery.'

"I actually grew up in the restaurant business, as a young child, I worked at my parents' restaurant," said Curcio.

Knowing first-hand, the industry is a tough one to begin with, she couldn't imagine what waiters, cooks, and bartenders were going through.

"Those are the people that struggle. They fight every week to make ends meet and we thought, 'Jeez, what can we do to help? At least help," said said.

Using her resources as president of Curcio Printing in Vestal, Gina made the signs up.

"I just left my house one day and I was headed toward the office and I had my box full of signs and I just started stopping at restaurants to see if they wanted one," said Gina.

She donated them and had a local restaurant support group help drop some off too, with the hopes of attracting customers.

"Obviously is there was a sign out in front of their restaurant, making it very plain and clear that they were open for takeout and or delivery, then maybe we can drive some business their way," she said.

Local business owners say Gina's actions speak wonders.

"The generosity just to do that for other small businesses when hers has got to be hurting also," said Pinney.

But Gina says she's just following the lead of the community.

"I'm hoping that coming through this, I become a better person and we kind of stand up and take charge of the situation and help people out as best as we can," said Curcio.

Because during uncertain times, the good in people will always shine through. And in this case, it's shining yellow.

If you're a local restaurant and would like a sign for your business, call Curcio Printing at (607)729-2477.