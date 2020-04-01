New York facing $15B budget deficit after response to coronavirus outbreak

(WBNG) -- The state budget is nearing completion after its midnight deadline was missed, and local representatives tell 12 News there's reason to believe we'll get through the epidemic.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo said even the financial recession in 2008 pales in comparison to the kind of impact the coronavirus crisis is having on New York's economy.

The assemblywoman said as of Wednesday afternoon there is a conceptual agreement in place for a state budget, which means portions will go to committees to be voted on.

She said New York was facing a budget deficit this year before the COVID-19 epidemic hit, but now the state is potentially facing a fifteen billion dollar deficit.

The assemblywoman said no one, not the governor, the state senate nor the assembly, is taking any enjoyment from this difficult process.

"The decisions we're making are designed to try to protect vital services and try to protect our hospitals, our schools, our nursing homes, and the rest well it's tough," Lupardo said. "Very, very tough indeed."

Assemblywoman Lupardo said she along with her fellow representatives are imploring the federal government to step in and help fund critical services and balance some of the budget.

She expects voting to begin late Wednesday or Thursday, and the full budget to be passed later this week.