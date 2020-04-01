Sending in census results: How does help you and your community?

(WBNG) -- The census and the data it gathers plays a massive role in our communities and states. The information you send in helps determine a lot, including a good deal of cash.

"There's $675 billion in federal funding. The census also determines how many representatives each area has. So it's super important that everyone is counted," says Chair of the Census Complete Count Committee Aviva Friedman.

This money is spread out between community clinics, schools, road maintenance and repair, and much more.

There are several ways to take part in the census.

"There are four ways that people can respond to the census. They can do so online, by phone, by mail, or by having an interection with a census worker. The self reporting is what is preferred. So that means online, by phone, or by mail," said Friedman.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David is asking that census deadlines be backed up due to the ongoing pandemic.

Though April 1st is not a set deadline, dates to gather information, especially in person, have been backed up and will be adjusted as the coronavirus situation warrants.

"All of the census field workers have been put on a two week delay that will be reevaluated. So the actual deadline of the census might shift into the future," said Friedman.

The key messages from census officials are that your answers won't be used in the wrong ways:

"The information that's collected is not used to personally identify people," says Friedman.

That it is a way for everyone to help their communities into the future.

"It's super easy and quick. I really encourage everyone to take pride when they fill out the census," said Friedman.