Story time: Binghamton author hopes virtual readings will bring smiles to kids, adults during crisis

(WBNG) -- Local author and English professor Liz Rosenberg is hoping to give both kids and adults something to look forward to each day while they are stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis.

"It really came because my son Eli had been reminding me about what Mr. Rogers used to say," said Rosenberg, who is a professor at Binghamton University, "If you're in a troubled or scary situation look for the helpers."

So Rosenberg decided to be one of those helpers by reading a children's story on Facebook live each day at 11:11 a.m.

"Above all else I hope they get a moment of joy, a moment of normalcy, of escaping the chaos we're all feeling around us," she said.

After noticing that adults were tuning in too she decided to expand upon her idea, reading a poem geared toward adults each night at 11:11.

"I noticed that there were a lot of my grown friends who were watching me read these stories and I thought okay I think the grown ups are watching because they need something too," she said.

She said she choose the time because of the popular tradition of making a wish at 11:11, now Rosenberg says she has her own wish.

"If there's someone at home who know's how to knit or you're a good cook or you have a good singing voice don't be afraid to step forward for a minute," she said. "You never know who will be watching who really needed you in that moment."

You can catch Liz Rosenberg's live readings by visiting her Facebook page.