Temperatures slowly begin to climb

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear with some more clouds toward morning. Wind: NW 5-12G20 Low: 28-33

Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 9-15G25-30 High: 40-45

Thursday Night: Slight chance of rain or snow showers. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Breezy. Wind: NW 8-14G25 Low: 31-35





Forecast Discussion:

Clouds clear out into the early overnight but by morning some more clouds are expected to rotate down toward us from the north. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s. A deepening low south of the Gulf of Maine will move northward into the Gulf and increase our winds tonight. Gusts could reach 25mph.

Thursday could bring a few more peeks of sun but we still think mostly cloudy skies persist. Highs likely stay in the low to mid 40s with a cool and brisk northwest wind. Gusts could reach 25mph again. Thursday night could see a few rain or snow showers rotate south around the aforementioned low. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

A slug of moisture from the low pressure continues to rotate back into the area Friday. Expect more clouds and a 30% chance of some showers and light rain. There could be a few early day, higher elevation flakes. The chance of precipitation is 30%. We’ve knocked highs back down into the low and mid 40s.

The weekend looks mostly cloudy and dry to start Saturday. Highs climb into the mid 50s. Sunday, an approaching front from the west, increases the clouds and could bring a spotty shower or two. The chance of rain is 20%. Highs Sunday, with a southwest, or westerly wind, could approach 60.

Next Monday and Tuesday remain mild with highs in the upper 50s under mainly dry conditions. Wednesday also brings partial sun and highs in the mid 50s.