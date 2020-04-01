Walmart, Sam’s Club taking cautious measures for employees

(WBNG)- Walmart has announced that all of its locations, along with Sam's Club locations, will be taking stricter measures to ensure their workers are healthy.

On the Walmart website, they said that they will start to have all employees have their temperature taken when they report to work and will be asking them basic health screening questions.

They said any associate with a temperature of 100 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home to seek medical treatment. They will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days.

Walmart said they also aren't required to wear medical supplies like masks and gloves but they will be available for their workers.

They are also reminding their workers to stay 6 feet apart as well as washing their hands for 20 seconds.

They said in a statement,

"We will continue to consult with health officials and experts inside and outside Walmart as this situation evolves. We greatly appreciate the work our associates are doing for customers, members, and their communities, and we will continue to prioritize their health and well-being.''



