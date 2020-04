(WBNG) -- Due to planned tower maintenance, WBNG will be off air on Spectrum and over-the-air from 9 a.m. to around 11:30 a.m. on April 2.

If tower maintenance is not completed by 11:30 a.m., maintenance will resume at 12:30 p.m.

Dish and Directv will still receive WBNG during these times.

12 News will bring updates to its viewers as needed on maintenance issues.

