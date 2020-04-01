Wegmans supports food banks during pandemic

(WBNG)-Wegmans has announced that they will be donating money to help its partner food banks.

According to the Wegmans website, they said they would be donating 4 million dollars to help those who are at risk of hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on their website they said,

"At times like these, everyone is called on to come together and support one another. One of our highest giving priorities is providing food for people at risk of hunger. The best way to do this is by supporting local food banks that can provide food directly to people in need. Given the unknown duration and overall impact of this crisis, Wegmans is donating $4 million spread across all our partner food banks. We will continue to support our partners and adapt as needed. "

The food banks located in New York that Wegmans will be helping include the FoodLink Abundance Shared in Rochester, the Food Bank of Central New York in Syracuse, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier in Elmira, the Feedmore WNY in Buffalo, and City Harvest in New York City.

Other States with Wegmans stores that will be getting help include Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Virginia.

