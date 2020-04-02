Balloons lift up messages of kindness and encouragement

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Rosemarie Kleitz knew she needed to take action after learning her sister, a nurse, was caring for COVID-19 patients.

"After having a couple of her patients pass away, she just sobbed for ten minutes that she couldn't touch them and she couldn't reassure them," said Kleitz.

Kleitz owns A Balloon Affair, a business that specializes in inflating balloons. She decided to get creative with her balloons, advertising a website through inflatables.

"We wanted a place for people to go where they could read messages of love, encouragement, and support for healthcare workers," said Kleitz.

The website, HonorandThank.com, allows notes to be posted all to be seen by more than 12,000 healthcare facilities. You can even personalize notes to specific facilities, giving messages of hope right to local healthcare providers.

"We're just in awe of what they do, I don't know how they do it everyday, I couldn't do it. I don't know how they keep showing up. I think they need to know that we appreciate that, and they're something special for doing that," said Kleitz.

Kleitz says she'll be rotating different messages of balloons, and will put them at various healthcare providers throughout the area. If you would like to leave a message for a healthcare worker, you can visit the website here.