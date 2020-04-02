BC Arts Council Daily Art Boost

(WBNG) -- The First Friday events for the month of April are cancelled out of necessity to maintain social distancing, but they hope to resume in May.

The Broome County Arts Council offices and the Artisan Gallery are closed to the public until May 1st but they are actively updating their social media and website to share relief resources and opportunities for artists and arts organizations. The council says that there are still ways that the community can support artists during this time; by hiring musicians and artists for the future, planning to attend the Broome Art Trail, and shopping online through the Artisan Gallery.

The Broome Art Trail is still scheduled for the weekend of June 6th at 7th and will have over 110 Broome County artists in 30 venues within Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Vestal, Whitney Point, Windsor, and Maine.

The Arts Council is also inviting artists in Broome County to share their works in progress through a 30-60 second video which will then be shared to the website.

For more information, visit their website or send them an email to information@broomearts.org.