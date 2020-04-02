Brindisi addresses protecting healthcare workers among other topics in 3rd virtual coronavirus town hall meeting

(WBNG) -- Congressman Anthony Brindisi isn't letting the pandemic stop him from listening and responding to the district's concerns.



Thursday evening, Brindisi hosted his third virtual town hall meeting to answer questions about the coronavirus pandemic.



Dozens of residents throughout our district were able to call into him and his team of local medical experts, as well as listen online.



They spoke about topics ranging from staying healthy at home, to unemployment, COVID-19 testing availability, and supporting our healthcare workers.



"There's talk right now about a fourth stimulus package," says Brindisi. "And we are also making a strong case that we need to have more support for our healthcare workers in that package. They're undergoing tremendous risk right now and we need to make sure that they and their families are protected, should something happen to them. That's something I've been pushing for in the next coronavirus package as well."



Brindisi and his team have also launched a website outlining coronavirus information and resources.



