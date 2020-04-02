Broome County has 44 cases of COVID19, 49 tests pending

Broome County April 2 coronavirus update

Coronavirus numbers

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced there are 44 positive cases of the coronavirus in the county in his April 2 news conference.

There are 13 people being treated for the coronavirus in hospitals and 20 people are at home. Seven people have recovered from the virus.

A map detailing where confirmed cases are located can be found by clicking here.

59 people are in precautionary quarantine and 149 are in mandatory quarantine.

County facility suspensions

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that the Broome County Landfill will not be accepting hazardous household waste and electronic temporarily.

The county executive says the measure is being done to protect landfill workers.

He asks that individuals store these items safely and do not throw them out in the garbage.

Unemployment

Director of Broome-Tioga Workforce Development Bob Murphy says he and his staff are prepared to help those who have lost their job due to the virus.

Below are phone numbers and websites people can go to the get help: