Democratic National Convention delayed to August

(WBNG/AP) -- The Democratic National Convention has been delayed to August over concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic National Committee is delaying its presidential nominating convention until the week of Aug. 17 after prospective nominee Joe Biden said he didn't think it would be possible to hold a normal convention in mid-July.

Convention CEO Joe Solmonese confirmed the decision in a statement Thursday.

The convention was oringinally scheduled for July 13 through 17.