Emma Bough – Chenango Forks

TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG) -- Chenango Forks senior and soccer star Emma Bough will be continuing her athletic career at Niagra University this coming fall.

Bough also runs track, but has compiled a number of accomplishments on the soccer field during her four years at Forks.

Bough has scored 180 goals with 97 assists. She has made the All-Region team, has been named player of the year twice, and went 1st team All-State three times.

Bough has also been named a Section IV All-Star four times, and helped lead the team to a Section IV championship four times. Bough is also a two-time state champion.

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.