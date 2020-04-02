How doctors at Lourdes, Bassett are using new technology to combat coronavirus

(WBNG) -- For all the negatives the virus has brought, it has also shed light on some positives.

The widespread use of virtual health screenings has created many new possibilities for doctors and patients. While these virtual screenings are relatively new to most local health care providers, doctors say they're playing a crucial role in the fight against COVID-19, and will likely still play a role in medicine even after the virus is gone.

Doctors at Lourdes Hospital said their virtual screenings are still a pilot program, but they've had a lot of success in the past month with it so far.

Bassett Healthcare Network said doctors have been using the technology for about a year now, but it's become much more prevalent since the coronavirus hit our area.

Not only is this service useful for helping those with COVID-19 like symptoms, it's extremely beneficial for people simply wishing to avoid exposing themselves.

"I give the example a few weeks ago, I saw someone on telehealth who's a diabetic, fairly new, I had to discuss a whole bunch of counseling stuff with him because he's a fairly new diabetic," said Dr. Scott Cohen, the chief medical information officer for Bassett. "He had a newborn at home, and he did not have to leave his house, and potentially bring something back."

Doctors told 12 News besides just coronavirus patients, the service is extremely helpful for assessing patients with things like strep and other mild problems.

If you reside in one of the eight counties the Bassett Healthcare Network serves, even if you're not a patient yourself, feel free to call their coronavirus hotline at (607) 547-5555.

To sign up for a virtual visit at Lourdes, download their app from your phone's app store and sign up there.