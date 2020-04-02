Local service ‘catering’ to the needs of essential workers with discounted meals

(WBNG) -- Gance's Catering in the Town of Dickinson is offering discounts to essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gance's Catering has been around for almost 30 years. When owner, Michael Gance, got word that some people such as hospital workers would need a high number of boxed meals for groups of doctors and nurses, he came up with a plan.

"We had a call from Guthrie that they're going to be bringing in extra doctors and they may need boxed lunches and boxed meals," said Gance. "So, we thought if we could come up with a price program, we're going to do hot meals that we'll offer 30 percent off of the regular price and then we have a boxed lunch program that we're going to offer with free deliveries."

The boxed lunch includes a sandwich, chips, a treat, and more. The hot meals will be foods like lasagna, seafood, roast beef, and others. Gance isn't just helping healthcare workers. It is offering this deal to other essential workers like first responders, municipalities, non-profits, and more.

Gance says while some restaurants in the area are used to people coming to them, he says his business is used to taking the food to the people, which makes this service even better. He says he hopes a nice, warm meal from his catering service will help someone get through a tough day.

For more information on Gance's Catering, click here.