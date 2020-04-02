One airlifted to hospital after single vehicle rollover in Franklin

FRANKLIN, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Franklin Fire Department and Emergency Squad and American Medical Response (AMR) responded to a call in reference to a single vehicle rollover on Wednesday.

The Franklin Fire Department and EMS personnel were the first to arrive at the scene on Dunk Hill Road. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says the driver was found entrapped and partially ejected from the vehicle. A LifeNet helicopter airlifted the victim to the UHS Wilson Memorial Hospital.

Upon initial assessment, officials say the victim did not suffer any life threatening injuries. There was a dog riding in the vehicle and was apparently uninjured.

After the Sheriff's Deputies conducted an investigation, the victim lost control of their vehicle, struck a culvert, became airborne and rolled over before striking a tree with the roof of the vehicle. The investigation indicates that excessive speed was a contributing factor.

The Treadwell Fire Department assisted in establishing a landing zone for the LifeNet helicopter.

The crash remains under investigation.