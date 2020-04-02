VESTAL (WBNG) -- A simple tweet from one local man may have given us a sporting event to look forward to.

Vestal's Chris Yurko put out a tweet Sunday night, tagging golf legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in a tweet that read:

@TigerWoods @PhilMickelson do you think there is a chance you two go play a round mic’d up with one camera guy and just put it out there on a stream for people to watch?? We need live sports — Chris Yurko (@YurkisMaximus) March 29, 2020

To Yurko's surprise, Mickelson responded.

Working on it — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 30, 2020

Yurko said the idea to tweet at Woods and Mickelson came to him when he and his friend were discussing how much they missed sports. They realized golf would be the easiest sport to get back to with social distancing in mind.

Yurko's tweet received a lot of attention on Twitter, even warranting a response from the official DICK's Sporting Goods account.

What if I told you one man saved all of sports with one tweet to two of golf's legends? — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) March 30, 2020

Yurko says his hope is that if Mickelson and Woods end up playing a round together, it will bring positivity to people during this time of crisis.

"If this happens and it becomes something people can watch and relax and enjoy, and forget what's going on in the world for a couple hours, that's what it's all about and that's what worth it," said Yurko.

According to reports from CNBC, a plan is in the works for the Mickelson-Woods match, but nothing is official. CNBC reports that it would happen mid-May and would benefit charity. An additional report from golf reporter Robert Lusetich states that Mickelson and Woods would have partners during this match, and the two names mentioned are Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.