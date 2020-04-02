Owego Hose Teams hosts Trout Derby this weekend

OWEGO (WBNG)- The Owego Hose Teams Inc. has announced that they still will be doing their Trout Derby, scheduled for this weekend, virtually.

In a press release, they said that contestants can still participate by taking photos of their trout caught and post their photos to the Owego Hose Teams Facebook page or they can email the Owego Hose Team at owegohoseteams@gmail.com. All they have to do is show the trout with the measuring device indicating the trouts length and their number identifyer that the team will provide for you.

They say registration is a 10 dollar fee and you must register by Friday, April 3rd. Winners will be announced shortly after 6 PM on Saturday, April 4th and checks mailed the following Monday.

They say that fishing is limited to both the East and West branches of the Owego Creek.

They also mentioned that the chicken Barbecue that scheduled has been cancelled as well as the cup of clam chowder that the Croton House Co. They say that they are encouraging contestants to purchase meals from local restaurants instead.

They are encouraging all participants to follow the New York State on Pause guidelines by social distancing and avoiding contact with other people fishing.