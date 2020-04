SIDNEY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Village of Sidney Police Department has closed public playgrounds and basketball parks courts due to concerns over the coronavirus.

It says the parks will be closed until further notice.

The department says the walking trail at Keith Clark Park will remain open as long as people observe social distancing guidelines.