Sheriff’s Office: Woman has been missing for 12 years

(WBNG)- The Broome County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who has been missing for 12 years.

The Sheriff's Office says 52- year- old Bethanie Dougherty of Killawog, NY was last seen by a family member at their residence in Killawog in 2008.

The department says all of her belongings and car were left at the home.

Dougherty has three piercings in her right ear and five piercings in her left ear, along with various tattoos.

The Sheriff's Office says Dougherty is described to be 5'9" and 165 pounds with blue eyes and red hair.

If you have seen her or know about her whereabouts you are encouraged to call the Broome County Sheriff's Office tip line at 607-778-1196 or Detective Matthew O'Brien at 607-778-2334.