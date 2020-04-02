Some wet (and white?) precipitation arrives tonight

Tonight: 40% chance of rain or snow showers. Breezy. Wind: NW 8-14G25 Low: 31-36

Friday: Cloudy. 40% chance of a few rain or light showers, but 60% chance east. A few early day higher elevation flakes possible. Still windy but gusts slowly subside through the day. Wind: NW 8-15G25 High: 40-45



Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 34-38





Forecast Discussion:

Another nice sunset is on tap this evening as partly cloudy skies take us into the early overnight. Clouds from a deepening low south of the Gulf of Maine will move inland along with some precipitation. This precipitation will arrive overnight from east to west. Rain and snow showers are possible. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Winds will continue to gust 25-30mph at times as the low, and the pressure gradient associated with it, retrogrades northwest toward the coast. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s. No snow accumulation is expected for most of the area. Some grass and elevated surfaces could see a coating as the night wears on.





A slug of moisture from the low pressure continues to rotate back into the area during the day Friday. Expect cloudy skies and a chance of occasional showers. The chance of rain is higher east, at 60%. Closer to and west of Binghamton the chances of rain decrease to 40%. Highs will be in the low and mid 40s.

The weekend looks mostly cloudy and dry to start Saturday. Highs climb into the mid 50s. Sunday, an approaching front from the west, increases the clouds and could bring some spotty showers through the afternoon and evening. The chance of rain is 30%. Highs Sunday, with a southwest, or westerly wind, could approach 60.

Next Monday and Tuesday remain mild with highs in the upper 50s under mainly dry conditions. Wednesday brings a 30% chance of showers and highs in the mid to upper 50s.