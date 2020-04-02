This organization laid out pinwheels. Here’s why.

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- April is National Child Abuse Prevention month, and here in the Southern Tier, the Crime Victims Assistance Center is remembering those they help, and are reminding people of resources they can turn to.

On April 1, the Broome County Child Advocacy Center, which falls under the CVAC, laid out 302 pinwheels on the front lawn of the CVAC to represent each child abuse victim the organization helped in 2019.

Executive director Raini Baudendistel told 12 News the number is the largest number the CVAC has ever seen when it comes to child abuse victims in our area, but attributed that number to the CVAC and Broome County CAC's efforts in broadening the type of abuse they provide services to.

Baudendistel is encouraging people to make Broome County and other counties they serve a safer place for families and children, but notes the COVID-19 pandemic could play a factor with people staying in their homes more often.

"It's a very big concern for us, not just with child abuse, but with domestic violence cases," Baudendistel said. "We're trying to plan for and anticipate how we're going to respond to the uptick [in incidents] we're expecting."

But with the time at home, Baudendistel is also optimistic about personal growth in families that may have dysfunction.

"I think it's really important now, especially with a lot more people being home with their kids," Buadendistel said. "Maybe even doing some education with their kids to really focus on coping skills and, 'How do we get through this together?'"

The CVAC has taken measures to move their employees remote during the coronavirus crisis. Baudendistel emphasized the 24/7 crisis line is still open, and can be reached at 607-722-4256.