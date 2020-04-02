Vestal bridal boutique looks to give away free wedding dress

VESTAL (WBNG) -- When the coronavirus first broke out overseas, the wedding industry here in the U.S. was one of the first ones to take a hit.

"We started following this story in early January when we started to get some trickle effects from our representatives through our companies, just saying they were expecting some of the factories to reopen late," said Dress Your Fancy Bridal Boutique owner Stephanie Brown.

Once the pandemic made its way to the Southern Tier, it began to affect some local bridal boutiques even more.

"It has impacted us with us having to close our doors for two weeks, and it sounds like it's going to be another four weeks before we're able to open. The prom end of it, we've really taken a hit," said Dress Your Fancy Bridal Boutique owner Shelly Howell.

Dress Your Fancy in Vestal has had to adapt.

"Thank gosh for technology we have been doing some appointments via social media and Facetime," said Brown.

But even though the coronavirus is taking a toll on business, Dress Your Fancy wants to help out the community during this trying time.

"I think it was an idea that we thought, 'What can we do for these nurses and healthcare workers that are kind of on the front line?'" said Brown.

The boutique has set up a wedding dress giveaway, offering a free dress priced up to $1,500 to an engaged healthcare worker.

"It's important I feel to give back to our community. I believe every business is built on their customers. We have a lot of customers in the healthcare industry and that are on the front line right now putting their own health and their families' health at risk," said Howell.

The shop is asking the Southern Tier to nominate someone deserving.

"There's been some amazing entries and honestly it's brought us to tears how many amazing women are out there working the front line and doing all they can while trying to plan a wedding," said Brown.

Owners Howell and Brown say they hope the contest will spread a little hope in this time when people need it most.

"I feel that right now everyone is focused on today, what's not going to happen coming down the line. And we really want them to have something to look forward to," said Howell.

You have until April 11 to nominate someone for the giveaway.

You can email dressyourfancy@frontiernet.net with submissions.

The full giveaway details can be found on the Dress Your Fancy Bridal Boutique Facebook page.