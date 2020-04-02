Vestal man steals 2 vehicles, given 3 felony charges

(WBNG) -- Authorities in Broome County say a Vestal man was arrested for burglarizing three locations in the town of Union and stealing two vehicles from car dealerships.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Leonard O. Adams was charged with 2 counts of burglary in the 3rd degree and grand larceny in the 4th degree, both felonies.

He was also charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree, a misdemeanor.

The sheriff's office says he was found in possession of one of the stolen vehicles in Tompkins County at a traffic stop. Both vehicles were recovered.

Adams was processed for arrest and released on all charges in compliance with the bail reform law.

The car dealerships were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic