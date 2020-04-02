When do the showers move in?

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy windy. High 46 (42-48) Wind NNW 10-20 G25

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with late rain and snow showers. 0-.10” rain, 0-.50” snow 20% Low 34 (30-36) Wind NNW 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. 0-.10” 20% High 46 (44-48) Wind NNW becoming N 10-20 mph

Even though it's well to our east, our weather over the next couple days will be controlled by a large body of low pressure over the Atlantic. We'll have mostly cloudy skies and it will be windy. This low will push some moisture into our area late tonight and into Friday. As the low moves out, we'll have improving weather Friday night into the weekend.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday with periods of partly cloudy. A cold front will approach on Sunday giving clouds and scattered showers.

We'll keep clouds in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, as a warm front approaches from the south. With this temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s, even some 60s!

