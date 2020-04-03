Binghamton Airport sees changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- Airlines across The United States are reducing flights due to the COVID-19 outbreak, here in the Southern Tier, the Greater Binghamton Airport is also seeing that effect.

Delta Airlines has limited its flights to Binghamton one flight a day in April.

While this may raise some concerns about the airport, Aviation Commissioner Mark Heefner says this won't effect the airport in the long term.

"I think once we start pulling out of the coronavirus stuff, when we get out of it as a nation, I think everyone is going to start bouncing back," says Heefner.

"I think the flight departments and the people that have been flying in the past are going to come back to the airport and support the airport," he says.

Heefner says the airport is still open for general aviation purposes, they assist in organ transports coming in and out of the airport, as well as delivering packages through Amazon.

Now there is a bright side to all of this, with the recent CARES act being passed the Greater Binghamton Airport will see some funding that will help them stay on track for their summer construction projects.

Looking forward the airport is planning a $7.1 million construction project fully-funded through the federal government.

Mark Heefner says this project will generate local jobs and help stimulate the economy and hopefully get people back to work once the pandemic subsides.