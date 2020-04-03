Broome County sees 52 cases of COVID-19, opens temporary morgue

Broome County April 3 coronavirus update:

Coronavirus numbers

(WBNG) -- According to Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, the county has 52 positive cases of COVID-19.

Garnar says nine COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized and 32 are home. Seven people have recovered from the virus.

The county is waiting the results of 39 tests.

59 people are in precautionary quarantine and 149 people are in mandatory quarantine.

A map detailing where coronavirus cases are located in Broome County can be found by clicking here.

Temporary Morgue

The county has opened a temporary morgue to help handle the remains of coronavirus patients.

As of April 3, Broome County Director of Emergency Services Mike Ponticiello says there are no bodies in the temporary morgue.

He says the establishment of the morgue is not to scare people but to ensure their loved ones' remains can be stored respectfully.

The location of the morgue was not disclosed by county officials.

Warmer temperatures and social distancing

The Broome County Sheriff's Office will be ramping up its enforcement of social distancing, the county executive says.

Garnar says he worries that with the warmer weather, people will be going out in groups.

Social distancing guidelines and no-unnecessary travel orders remain in affect.