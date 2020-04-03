Can you expect a dry weekend?

Tonight: Cloudy. 30% chance of showers through about midnight. Wind: N 2-7 Low: 35-40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Wind: N 3-8 High: 50-55

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: Light Low: 38-45



Forecast Discussion:

A very slow moving low pressure off the New England coast continues to spin lots of clouds across our area. This will continue tonight and through Saturday as well. Occasional showers will be possible through about midnight tonight.



Weak high pressure builds in to start the weekend and mainly dry conditions follow. A weak, moisture-starved front will cross the area Sunday and aside from more clouds, the chance of an isolated shower is around 10%. Most of the day looks dry given the lack of moisture with the front.

Temperatures this weekend will likely hold in the low to mid 50s both days with nights around 35.



Next Monday and Tuesday remain mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s under mainly dry conditions. Wednesday brings a 30% chance of showers and highs in the low to mid 50s.



Thursday a weak system may swing through and keep a 40% chance of showers in the daytime forecast. Highs stay around average, in the upper 40s. Next Friday looks seasonable with partial sun and highs in the mid 40s.